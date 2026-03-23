Delhi Confidential: Bonhomie

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday shared stage with BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma and Congress state chief Ajay Rai at an Eid event in Lucknow. Addressing the gathering, Akhilesh underlined the need for Ganga-Jamuni ‘tehzeeb’ for co-existence, while Sharma called for unity irrespective of the caste, religion and political links. Later, Akhilesh and Sharma used the same venue to address the media separately, where the SP chief targeted the BJP.

Space Talk

In a bid to streamline parking for vehicles amid paucity of space, the Home ministry held a key review meeting at Kartavya Bhavan, listing 1,666 slots (surface and basements 1 & 2) available across its three blocks. Ministries have now been asked to submit vehicle lists in line with the quota allocated by the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry, to secure parking labels. There is a dedicated P3 zone for two-wheelers near the complex on Kartavya Path, accessible only via MHA permits.