Delhi Confidential: Guess Who?

Known for his straight talk, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s remark during Monday’s INDIA bloc meeting left some Congress leaders guessing. Akhilesh is learnt to have told a few Congress leaders that he knew who all from their party were speaking against him. Since Akhilesh didn’t name anybody, the Congress leaders were left wondering who he was referring to. Incidentally, many state unit Congress leaders in UP are not in favour of an alliance with the SP and they do speak out against Akhilesh in private conversations.

In Contrast

There is resentment among some BJP’s Karnataka unit leaders with party’s state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, so much so that they have appealed to the party high command to replace him for he is “inactive”. The BJP leaders are contrasting their point by citing the example of Congress in-charge for Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, crediting him for the recent peaceful transition of power from Siddaramaiah to D K Shivakumar, it is learnt.