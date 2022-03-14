Delhi Confidential: The Absentee

VETERAN LEADER A K Antony’s absence from keenly watched Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday triggered rumours that he deliberately stayed away. Antony’s son Anil K Antony had to put out a message on social media that his father could not attend the meeting as had tested positive for Covid-19. Although Antony senior had fever since Saturday, the test results came just before the meeting began. In his post, Anil clarified that his father was “extremely disappointed at not being able to attend today’s CWC meeting – which he have been since 1984”. The former Defence Minister was down with Covid in November 2020 as well.

Chance Encounter

SENIOR JHARKHAND politician Saryu Roy ran into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Delhi airport on Sunday. The apparent chance encounter happened when the two AAP leaders were on their way to Amritsar to hold a road show to celebrate the party’s rise to power in Punjab. Sharing a picture of his meeting with Kejriwal and Sisodia on Twitter, Roy posted he will have a formal meeting with the AAP supremo on his next visit to the national capital. In 2019, Roy not only quit the BJP, he also stood against then Chief Minister Raghubar Das as an Independent candidate and defeated him.

Language Matters

THE OFFICIAL language used in Bills can be a little too tough at times. On some occasions, even Hindi-speaking MPs find it difficult to comprehend the Hindi version of the Bills due to the difficult words used and the translation from English. This concern was voiced at a meeting of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti of Rajya Sabha chaired by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday. Some of the 10 members who attended the meeting also expressed concern over difficulties in using Google translation for some documents. Naidu said easy Hindi is the way forward.