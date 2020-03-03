Delhi Confidential: Articulation Speaks

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was in for a pleasant surprise in Parliament on Monday. The articulate MP is often requested to stop for photographs and selfies with visitors. On Monday, however, a request came from a slightly unexpected quarters: a group of students from Prabhodhini Mhalgi, which trains social-political activists of the RSS and organisations affiliated to the Sangh. The students told Owaisi that even though they are ideologically opposed to him, they admire him for his articulation. Owaisi obliged them by taking some photographs on his smartphone. He later forwarded them to the students, as they were not allowed to carry their mobile phones inside.

In A Different Role

In the last session, whenever the Opposition tried to protest, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani seemed to be always at the forefront in the counter-attack. On Monday, though, Opposition MPs saw a different side to her: when the House erupted in chaos and Opposition MPs went to the Treasury benches holding up a banner demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation, Irani rushed to calm them down. She was also upset with BJP members for fighting with Congress MPs. She was seen pacifying Congress MP Ramya Haridas, who was having a heated argument with a ruling party member. Irani later warned Congress MPs not to “activate” BJP MPs, who, she said, had been “very patient.” After some time, Irani was seen walking to SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav to greet him.

A Case Of Diaries

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to secretaries of all ministries and departments and asked them to not publish their own calendars and diaries, as it puts unnecessary burden on the exchequer. In his letter, Gauba has said that the Bureau of Communication under the Ministry of Information Broadcasting already publishes calendars and diaries and other ministries and departments need not publish their own. He has said if extra diaries and calendars are needed, ministries can place orders for more with the I&B Ministry along with proper reason.

