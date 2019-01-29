Delhi Confidential: Playing Safe

The AICC’s minority department sent out an invitation some days ago for a panel discussion it is organising with the theme Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Among the speakers were Shehla Rashid and Kanhaiya Kumar. Hours before the programme, it sent out a revised invite and both the student leaders were missing from the panel of speakers. It now turns out that the Congress high command developed cold feet on offering a platform for Rashid and Kumar after they were slapped with sedition charges recently. The party did not want to give the BJP another weapon to attack it, and replaced them with senior leader Manish Tewari and communication department convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Number Crunching

DoPT started receiving applications on June 15 last year for lateral entry at the joint secretary level from “talented and motivated” Indian nationals. Applications were received till July 30 for 10 Central government posts. The DoPT told The Indian Express on an RTI query that it has received a total of 6,077 applications against that. Interestingly, the UPSC, which is supposed to process the applications, cited a different figure — that in total 37,688 applications have been received. The advertisement, though, was issued only by the DoPT, not UPSC. While around six months have passed, the UPSC says, “Shortlisting process has not been started so far.”

Word Power

When Oxford Dictionary declared ‘nari shakti’ (women power) as its Hindi word of the year, it didn’t take much time for the Ministry of Women and Child Development to tweet about it, adding for good measure how the ministry’s “consistent efforts towards women empowerment have made women-led development a reality”. On Monday, the BJP went a step further on appropriating a term that gained recognition thanks to the many women’s movements that India witnessed last year. #EmpoweringNariShakti trended at the top as the BJP’s official handle tweeted vigorously using the hashtag on how much the government has done to promote women-led empowerment.