Delhi confidential: The Big Question

The Big Question

It has been a month since Ahmed Patel, one of the towering leaders of the Congress, passed away but the party is yet to officially hold a condolence meeting in his memory. Many party leaders, and some from other opposition parties, are wondering what is stopping the Congress from organising a remembrance meeting for Patel, about whom the CWC itself had said that the interest of the Congress was his only interest and the advancement of the Congress’s agenda was his agenda. Apart from Patel, the Congress lost veteran leaders like Tarun Gogoi and Motilal Vora in the last one month. And in August Pranab Mukherjee passed away. Mukherjee was a frontline leader of the Congress before he became the President. But the party has not organised any condolence meeting much to the surprise of many leaders. Although the CWC held a meeting to condole the death of Patel and Gogoi, the party has so far not organised a remembrance meet where leaders from the party and opposition can attend.

Keeping It Short

Even as senior Cabinet ministers fanned out to publicise the farm Bills in different kisan sammelans on Friday, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at noon, there was clearly a premium being on time. While both Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s speeches were exactly 15 minutes, both explicitly said they would keep their speeches short so people could listen to the Prime Minister.

Grand Welcome

Early this week, an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ended up embarrassing his IG when he draped the side of a building with a banner welcoming the senior officer. The banner carrying a huge picture of IPS officer Dayal Gangwar walking in fatigues was put up by the CO of CISF’s DMRC unit in Ghaziabad. The buzz is the officer may be asked to explain why taxpayers’ money was spent on giving an IG a welcome generally reserved for politicians.