Delhi Confidential: Honeymoon To House

With the BJP having asked its MPs to make sure they are present in Parliament, as the government is set to bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill in this session, Tura MP Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party, which is an NDA ally but opposes the Bill, has cut short her honeymoon. Sangma, who got married in the third week of November, came to Parliament on Wednesday with husband Patrick Rongma. Since the Bill is sensitive for her state – Meghalaya – Sangma has to make her point clear in the House, and thus did not want to take a chance. She may abstain from voting, it is learnt, to declare solidarity for those protesting against the Bill in her state.

New Best Friend

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has a new member in her household. When CISF sniffer dog Jesse retired from service last month, with a gold medal and a certificate of distinguished service, Ghosh Dastidar formally adopted the seven-year-old German Shepherd and brought her to her home in Delhi. While Jesse is still not at home, and is following the Barasat MP’s driver around in the hope of being taken back to where she came from, Ghosh Dastidar is now trying to make arrangements to take her to Barasat, where she hopes her other dogs will calm Jesse’s separation anxiety.

Change In Change

A little over two years ago the HRD Ministry had mooted the idea of setting up a National Research Foundation (NRF) to bolster the country’s weak research output. The plan was shelved temporarily after the Finance Ministry shot it down. It was finally announced in this year’s Budget. However, the ministry that proposed NRF is no longer in charge of setting it up. Since the NRF is supposed to coordinate research funding across ministries, the Principal Advisor to the PM has taken charge of the proposal. He is now trying to coordinate with all ministries, including HRD, to make NRF a reality.

Late To The Party

While discussing the Bill to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said that the Union government will also work towards bringing piped water to each household (“har ghar mein nal se jal”) in the national capital, to which Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh retorted that the state government has already provided that. Finding an opportunity, Amee Yajnik of the Congress, who belongs to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, added, “We don’t have it in Gujarat” to mild laughter from the Opposition benches.

