Delhi Confidential: Surprise Guest

ADHIR RANJAN Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, had a surprise visitor on Thursday. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a visit to the national capital, went to his official residence to meet him around 9 pm. One gets to hear that the meeting was not pre-decided and Chowdhury was informed about it less than half an hour ago. Earlier in the day, Dhankhar met Home Minister Amit Shah and is believed to have briefed him about the law and order situation and political violence in the state.

Offline, Finally

WITH UNLOCKING of economic activities, government officials have started attending offline meetings and functions. On Thursday, Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the Prime Minister, visited the new TRIFED office headquarters in New Delhi. The new office premises was inaugurated by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda recently. It is learnt that Khulbe spent quite a bit of time and took a tour of the 30,000 sq ft office, which has state-of-the-art infrastructure. He was accompanied by TRIFED MD Pravir Krishan and TRIFED ED Anupam Trivedi. On the occasion, Khulbe also launched 25 products from completed Design Workshop training programmes and visited Tribes India showroom.

Farewell Call

FOREIGN SECRETARY Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday congratulated Australian Foreign Secretary Frances Adamson on her appointment as Governor of South Australia and receiving her country’s highest ‘”companion of the Order of Australia” award. This conversation took place during a farewell phone call from her. Adamson has played a key role in elevating India-Australia relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.