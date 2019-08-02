Delhi Confidential: A Different Concern

Lok Sabha members frequently flag issues concerning their constituents, but rarely find an opportunity to articulate their own problems. As the Lower House debated the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill 2019 on Wednesday, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury revealed how he was first allotted a bungalow that had been already given to a senior officer, only to be followed by the offer of a dilapidated house. Meanwhile, he was threatened with eviction from the place where he was living. As he fought a court battle, he ended up giving the impression that he was hankering after a bungalow. Chowdhury’s demand: A robust law, but also a redressal mechanism.

Apt Choice

The Delhi trial court judge who will now hear the Unnao case has played a pivotal role in introduction of vulnerable witness courtrooms in the national capital. The Unnao case has again highlighted the lack of protection for witnesses, victims and their relatives in sensitive criminal trials. It came as no surprise when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, after detailed discussion in his chambers, decided that Tis Hazari district judge Dharmesh Sharma would hear the Unnao case. District judge Sharma has also worked extensively on witness protection programme in the national capital when he was secretary of Delhi Legal Services Authority.

Emotional Address

While addressing the Indian community in Gambia’s Banjul on July 31, President Ram Nath Kovind became emotional. This, he said, was due to the energy displayed by the community on his arrival. Kovind largely spoke extempore, and many in the audience were almost in tears due to the emotions evoked by his speech. Kovind is on a three-nation visit to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea.