Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty may not have been politically successful in West Bengal BJP, but the party wants him to try his appeal in the neighbouring Tripura. Chakraborty will be in Tripura on Wednesday to address a Vijay Sankalp rally at Teliamura and attend the ongoing Jan Bishwas Yatra in Majlishpur Mandal. Chakraborty was BJP’s star campaigner in West Bengal during the last election but could not make much impact. Now, the national leadership has suggested the actor could go to Tripura ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections there. On Tuesday, another BJP leader from the state Suvendu Adhikari will be in the state to attend the Jan Bishwas Yatra.

Coffee With Lawyers

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday paid a visit to the Indian Coffee House situated on the court premises where he talked with lawyers over coffee. The lunch break visit was at the invitation of the Supreme Court Bar Association. The Bar body keeps inviting judges to interact with the lawyers. Justice Khanna will be the chief justice in 2024 when CJI D Y Chandrachud demits office.

Service Record

In MHA’s continuing apathy towards timely appointments in CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), CRPF chief S L Thaosen has ended up creating a unique record. In six months alone, Thaosen has ended up heading all the four key CAPFs. He was first appointed chief of SSB in June last year. In August, as then ITBP chief Sanjay Arora got appointed as Delhi Commissioner of Police, Thaosen took charge of the ITBP. By October, as government found a new chief for the ITBP, Thaosen was made CRPF chief. On December 31, Thaosen was handed over the additional charge of the BSF replacing Pankaj Singh who retired.