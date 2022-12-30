Delhi Confidential: India On Post

Marking the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Serbia on Thursday released a special stamp. The theme of the stamp, released by Serbia Post, is on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The stamp was released in the presence of the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ivica Dacic, according to the Indian Embassy in Belgrade. This is for the first time that a postage stamp has been released by any country to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Off Politics

Union minister Sarbanand Sonowal will use his time off over the weekend off politics. After attending the Ganga Council in Kolkata, chaired by the Prime Minister, Sonowal is scheduled to visit his village, Mulukgaon in Dibrugarh district, where he will interact with Assamese intellectuals and writers as part of his new year’s celebrations. On Sunday, January 1, Sonowal, the former chief minister, will visit an orphanage and have lunch with the villagers.

Healthy Promise

Delivering on its promise, the Union Health Ministry has operationalised 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres across the country before the end of 2022. There were 1.33 lakh operational centres as on December 10, the Union Health Minister had said during a two-day event celebrating Universal Health Coverage. The government had started upgrading existing primary health centres and sub-centres under the Ayushman Bharat Mission to provide an expanded range of services, including preventive care for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancers.