Top batsmen from Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 came to an end on Friday, with Karnataka winning the title by beating Tamil Nadu in the final. The final was a star-studded affair, with India internationals like Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin in action.

Advertising

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were two deserving finalists, with both teams having dominated the group stages. Predictably, the list of highest run-getters in this edition of the tournament is dominated by players from these two teams.

Interestingly, two of the top 5 run-getters in the tournament are below the age of 20.

Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka)

19-year-old Devdutt Padikkal was a tremendous presence for the champions at the top of the order. Partnering KL Rahul, who also amassed a mountain of runs in the tournament, Padikkal announced himself with a tally of 609 runs – the highest in the tournament.

Advertising

He scored consecutive tons against Saurashtra and Goa in the group stages and followed it up with scores of 50 and 92 in the quarterfinal and semifinal. His 609 runs for the tournament is second highest on the all-time list for most runs scored in a single edition.

Abhinav Mukund (Tamil Nadu)

Out-of-favour India international Abhinav Mukund was a rock for Tamil Nadu in the opener’s role. With 600 runs in the tournament, he is one of two batsmen to have reached the 600-mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year.

Mukund got to his 600th run in the final, as he top scored for Tamil Nadu with 85.

KL Rahul (Karnataka)

KL Rahul proved his worth in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year after a string of disappointing outings in the India jersey. With 598 runs, Rahul is the joint third highest scorer in the tournament, alongside Baba Aparajith of Tamil Nadu.

Rahul saved his best for the last – with 90, 88 and 52 in the knockout stages. His innings at the top of the order for the champions in the final was instrumental in them winning the title.

Baba Aparajith (Tamil Nadu)

Baba Aparajith, who also scored 598 runs, was the highest scoring middle order batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year. He also took more than 10 wickets, proving his dual worth to the losing finalists.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai)

The second teenager on this list, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only batsman on this list whose team did not make it into the final, or even the semifinals. Jaiswal became the youngest to score a One-Day double ton with his 203 vs Jharkhand in Mumbai’s last group match.