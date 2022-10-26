South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SA vs BAN Live

T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming Details: South Africa square-off against Bangladesh in their next Twenty20 World Cup match. The two teams will play each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Both the teams have played one game each in this World Cup and the Proteas are yet to win a match since their last encounter was abandoned game due to rain. They are currently third on the Super 12 points table, with 1 point.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, beat Netherlands by 9 runs in their opening game of the Super 12 stage.

As far as weather is concerened, the temperatures is expected to hover around 22°C and chances of rain are 71 percent.

Before all the live action, here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.

Where is South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at SCG in Sydney.

What time will South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 8:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 8 AM

When can I watch South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed