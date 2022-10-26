scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SA vs BAN Live

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 1, Live Streaming Details: South Africa face Bangladesh in their Twenty20 World Cup match.

South africa | Bangladesh | South africa vs Bangladesh | SL vs BAN | T20 World Cup 2022South africa vs Bangladesh Live Telecast: SL vs BAN will take place in Sydney. (AP)

T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming Details: South Africa square-off against Bangladesh in their next Twenty20 World Cup match. The two teams will play each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Both the teams have played one game each in this World Cup and the Proteas are yet to win a match since their last encounter was abandoned game due to rain. They are currently third on the Super 12 points table, with 1 point.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, beat Netherlands by 9 runs in their opening game of the Super 12 stage.

As far as weather is concerened, the temperatures is expected to hover around 22°C and chances of rain are 71 percent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight

Before all the live action, here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.

Advertisement

Where is South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at SCG in Sydney.

What time will South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

Advertisement

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 8:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 8 AM

When can I watch South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 07:55:51 pm
Next Story

U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement