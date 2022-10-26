scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND VS NED Live

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 1, Live Streaming Details: India face Netherlands in their Twenty20 World Cup match.

India vs Netherlands Live Telecast: IND vs NED will take place in Sydney.

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming Details: India square-off against Netherlands in their next Twenty20 World Cup match. The two teams will play each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Both the teams have played one game each in this World Cup and while India beat Pakistan in their previous encounter, the Dutch are yet to win a match since they were beaten in their last encounter.

As far as weather is concerned, the temperatures are expected to hover around 23°C and chances of rain stand at 71 percent.

Before all the live action, here is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.

Where is India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at SCG in Sydney.

What time will India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 12:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 12 PM

When can I watch India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 08:35:02 pm
