IND vs ENG: Mayank Agarwal to join India Test squad as a cover for Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal will be joining the Indian Test squad in the UK for the fifth and final Test against England starting from July 1. Agarwal has been called up as cover for skipper Rohit Sharma who tested positive for Covid-19 and has been rendered doubtful for the Edgbaston Test.

According to a Cricinfo report, Mayank will be flying to England on Monday and as per the latest rules regarding Covid protocols, Agarwal can skip the quarantine and can be available to play the Test.

Agarwal, who had missed out on making the 15-man squad for the game, played his last Test in March against Sri Lanka and could manage just 59 runs (33, 4, 22) from three innings of two matches.

The 31-year-old batter also fared poorly while leading Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, scoring 196 runs in 13 games. His team finished sixth in the 10-team League.

The fifth Test against England is from last year’s incomplete series which got spilled to this season due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian camp.