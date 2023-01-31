scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Dane van Niekerk left out of SA women’s T20 World Cup squad due to fitness issues

Van Niekerk, who hasn't played international cricket since 2021, was also dropped from the squad for the recent tri-series against West Indies and India.

"Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria for the fitness benchmark," said selector Clinton du Preez as per BBC. (Instagram)
South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk was left out of the squad for the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup after she failed to achieve the required time for a 2km run.

“Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria for the fitness benchmark,” said selector Clinton du Preez as per BBC.

“Many other players have gone down this route, everyone is quite familiar with the situation and what is required. In December, we set it out clearly with where she needs to be. Dane will always be missed on the cricket field. We have reminded her of that. We also appreciate the effort she tried to put into meeting the fitness level,” du Preez added.

van Niekerk posted that she is “Absolutely broken” after the recent snub.

Van Niekerk, who hasn’t played international cricket since 2021, was also dropped from the squad for the recent tri-series against West Indies and India.

The South African squad for the World Cup have the likes of Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp in the middle order while skipper Sune Luus holds the batting lineup together with a mix of force and control.

Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt will open their innings while Shabnim Ismail will lead the bowling attack.

South Africa will start their campaign on February 10 against Sri Lanka followed by clashes with New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh on Feb 13, 18 and 21 respectively.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 21:39 IST
