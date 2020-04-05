Youth accuses Tabhligi Jaamat of spreading coronavirus, shot dead in Prayagraj

The victim was standing outside his house in Kareli when unidentified assailants opened fire at him. (Representational Image) The victim was standing outside his house in Kareli when unidentified assailants opened fire at him. (Representational Image)

A 29-year-old youth was shot dead outside his house in Prayagraj after he allegedly blamed members of a community and the Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus in the country, the police said on Sunday. The victim was standing outside his house in Kareli when unidentified assailants opened fire at him, they said. Two people have been detained in connection with the murder.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to charge the accused under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The Chief Minister also announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Prayagraj circle officer Amit Srivastava said locals claimed the victim had blamed people of a particular community and also Tablighi Jammat for spreading coronavirus in the country while speaking to a small group of people. One of them, according to locals, left the group and returned after a few minutes with others. “The victim was standing outside his house when assailant opened fire on him. A bullet hit on his head and he died on the spot,” said Amit Srivastava.

He added that the two detained persons are being questioned. The body has been sent for autopsy.

