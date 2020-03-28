Yogi urges UP residents in other states: Stay where you are

Adityanath also spoke to Chief Ministers of other states, requesting them to make arrangements for people from UP in their respective states, assuring them that UP would bear the cost of arrangement made for their stay and food. (File photo) Adityanath also spoke to Chief Ministers of other states, requesting them to make arrangements for people from UP in their respective states, assuring them that UP would bear the cost of arrangement made for their stay and food. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appealed to people belonging to Uttar Pradesh living in other states not to come to the state, amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre to curb the spread of coronavirus. Adityanath also spoke to Chief Ministers of other states, requesting them to make arrangements for people from UP in their respective states, assuring them that UP would bear the cost of arrangement made for their stay and food.

“I spoke to Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana and made a personal request that all those people from Uttar Pradesh, who are staying there should stay there and requested these states to make arrangements for them. We have also communicated that the Uttar Pradesh government is ready to bear the cost of all these arrangements,” said Adityanath. He added that the Chief Ministers of other states “responded positively.”

“It is my appeal to all the residents of Uttar Pradesh, who are living here or in other states to remain wherever they are. The government will take care of all their needs.”Making a special appeal to labourers walking down to their respective villages, the CM said, “To our labourers, who are walking on foot…Do not do this. Disease can also travel with you.”

He said the state Chief Secretary has also written to Chief Secretaries of other states asking them to make arrangements for stay of people from Uttar Pradesh in their states. The CM said that while the Uttar Pradesh government would bear all the costs incurred on stay and food of people belonging to UP.

