‘States to enforce work from home for private sector’: The latest COVID-19 guidelines

A passenger passes through a gate as a worker uses disinfectant to clean it as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) A passenger passes through a gate as a worker uses disinfectant to clean it as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, no scheduled international commercial flights will land from March 22 till March 29 in India, announced the Health Ministry Thursday.

In a routine press briefing today, Joint Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Luv Aggarwal issued the new COVID-19 guidelines and informed that metros, trains, buses and aircrafts should reduce frequency, ensure alternate sitting for social distancing. He added that there has been no community transmission in country so far.

Here are the new COVID-19 guidelines for India:

* India bans entry of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 to March 29

* States are being requested to enforce work from home for the private sector, except those working in emergency, essential services.

* On March 21 Air India Dreamliner with 236 capacity to go to Rome to evacuate Indians there.

* Railways suspends concessional tickets except for patients, students, disabled from March 20. The national transporter said the move was to prevent the vulnerable category of senior citizens from undertaking unnecessary travels.

* Pharma dept, consumer affairs ministry to take action against those charging exorbitant prices for masks, sanitisers

