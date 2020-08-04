India’s Covid-19 testing rate lower than other countries: WHO chief scientist

WHO’s chief scientist Swaminathan said the number of tests being conducted is not adequate if the COVID-19 test positivity rate is above five per cent. According to Health Ministry statistics, India’s positivity rate 8.89 per cent. WHO’s chief scientist Swaminathan said the number of tests being conducted is not adequate if the COVID-19 test positivity rate is above five per cent. According to Health Ministry statistics, India’s positivity rate 8.89 per cent.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan Tuesday said India’s testing rate is low when compared to some of the countries such as Germany, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan that are successfully trying to curb the coronavirus, adding that without adequate testing, fighting the virus is like “fighting fire blindfolded”, PTI reported.

In an interactive session through video conference, Swaminathan said, “India as a whole, the testing rates are much lower compared to some of the countries, who have done well like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan.”

“Even the United States is testing a huge number of people. So we need to have some benchmark and every public health department needs to have benchmarks on what is the rate of testing per lakh or per million, what is the test positivity rate,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Without adequate number of tests, fighting the virus is like “fighting fire blindfolded,” she pointed out.

Swaminathan said the number of tests being conducted is not adequate if the Covid-19 test positivity rate is above five per cent. According to Health Ministry statistics, India’s positivity rate 8.89 per cent.

Noting that lockdown was a temporary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Swaminathan said, “We know that lockdowns are temporary measures or a temporary measure which reduces the spread because it prevents people from getting closer together and the idea of the lockdown is to buy time for the government to put in place the system needed to tackle the virus.”

Swaminathan said the governments need to constantly monitor the availability of beds, quarantine facilities, ICUs and oxygen supplies in district hospitals. “So there is a set of 8 to 10 indicators that the government needs to keep a close watch on. And you can ramp up or ramp down based on what you are seeing on the ground,” she said.

Speaking on the ongoing vaccine trials, she said the WHO has issued guidelines on it and if the efficacy rate of the vaccine is 70 percent, then it is considered to be a good one.

On the COVAX facility, a mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to Covi-19 vaccines worldwide, Swaminathan said by the end of 2021 it is aimed to deliver two billion doses of safe, effective vaccines that have passed regulatory approval and/or WHO prequalification.

All the 194 member countries of the WHO need to come together and take a decision on the way they want to proceed for the equitable and fair distribution of vaccine (once successfully comes out) and other products that are being developed for Covid-19, she opined.

(With inputs from PTI)

