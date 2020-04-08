With 24 fresh cases, Haryana’s COVID-19 count now 153

The cases reported in the last 24 hours include 12 in Gurgaon, 7 in Faridabad, 2 in Palwal, 1 in Nuh and 1 in Sonipat, while Fatehabad reported its first case Wednesday. (Photo for representation) The cases reported in the last 24 hours include 12 in Gurgaon, 7 in Faridabad, 2 in Palwal, 1 in Nuh and 1 in Sonipat, while Fatehabad reported its first case Wednesday. (Photo for representation)

WITH 24 fresh cases, Haryana’s total number of COVID-19 patients crossed 153 on Wednesday.

The cases reported in the last 24 hours include 12 in Gurgaon, 7 in Faridabad, 2 in Palwal, 1 in Nuh and 1 in Sonipat, while Fatehabad reported its first case Wednesday.

Five districts of Haryana are yet to report any cases. The four where cases have been reported are — Nuh (38), Gurugram (32), Faridabad (28) and Palwal (28) that have 126 positive cases. While 18 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals, two have died.

There are 133 active COVID-19 cases across Haryana, of which at least 82 are Tablighi Jamaat members. A total 1,562 Tablighis have so far been traced in Haryana. These include 107 foreign nationals, 1,036 from other states and 419 from Haryana.

Till date, samples of 884 Tablighis have been taken. “While 82 were tested positive, 590 were tested negative. The reports in 212 cases is awaited.

Over 6,000 lockdown violations

Till date, there have been 6,376 lockdown violations, for which over 1,892 FIRs have been registered so far and 2,613 persons have been arrested. A total of 7,044 vehicles have been impounded and a fine of Rs. 9.24 crore imposed by the state police.

The police has also registered 68 FIRs against 86 persons on charges of spreading fake news/rumours on social media. A total of 41 persons have been arrested so far. There have been 14 incidents of attacks on religious minorities. While FIRs have been registered in all the cases against 76 persons, 25 have been arrested till date.

Rules to handle bodies

With fear raging that COVID-19 could infect those handling bodies of patients, Haryana has fixed the roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders in COVID dead body management. “All commissioners of municipal corporations, executive officers of municipal councils and secretaries of municipal committees have been authorised to dispose of dead bodies of COVID-19 patients strictly as per guidelines/protocol on dead body management issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (EMR Division) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India,” a spokesperson of the urban local bodies department said.

“All staff identified to handle dead bodies in the isolation area, mortuary, ambulance and those workers in the crematorium/burial ground shall be trained in infection prevention control practices. Municipal commissioner will designate a senior officer of the level of joint commissioner or superintending engineer or executive engineer as a nodal officer for this work, whereas executive officer and secretary will be the nodal officer in their respective area in this regard. The officer will also ensure that large gathering at cremation grounds be avoided,” the spokesperson added.

The government has also decided that “families should be advised that children below the age group of 10 years and the elderly above 60 years and immuno-suppressed persons should not directly interact with the body and they should also be prohibited from attending funerals”.

“Viewing of the dead body by unzipping the face end of the body bag (by the staff using standard precautions) may be allowed for relatives to see the body one last time,” the government said.

