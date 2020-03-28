Arrangements made to bring back 1,800 people stranded in Haridwar: Gujarat govt

The people stranded are being brought back with the efforts of Union Ministers Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said Kumar. (File)f The people stranded are being brought back with the efforts of Union Ministers Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said Kumar. (File)f

As many as 1800 people from Gujarat who were stranded in Haridwar due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak will reach the state in 28 buses by Saturday evening.

“These (1,800) people will reach the Gujarat border by today evening. Their health check-up will be done at the border and then they will be sent to their respective places in Gujarat,” Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, told mediapersons.

These people are being brought back with the efforts of Union Ministers Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said Kumar adding that they belong to different districts including Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kheda and Anand.

The government has also made arrangements to send 10,000 migrant labourers from or outside Gujarat to reach their native places, he further said.

“This is third round (in which migrant labourers are being ferried to ease their travel back to their natives). We request that now no more migrants try to move away from Gujarat. As, in coming days, we are going to be strict,” Kumar said.

The buses will take the migrants either till Gujarat border or upto their native districts in Gujarat, Kumar said.

The IAS officer also said that the state government is going to install television sets in the isolation wards where patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated. An electronic company has decided to donate TV sets, fridges and air conditioners for the purpose and Chief Whip of Gujarat Assembly Pankaj Desai is coordinating the effort.

Kumar further said that there is sufficient income of vegetables, milk and other essential commodities in the state.

Apart from this, Kumar said, people are generously donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In last two days, 5,200 people have donated over Rs 12.5 crore while responding to an appeal in this regard by Rupani, Kumar added.

