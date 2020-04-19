West Bengal: Official, who attended meet with health secretary, and infant among 23 new cases; 2 more dead

A senior official from the state Health Department and a 21-month-old infant were among 23 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, pushing the total to 178 active cases. (Express File Photo by Partha Paul) A senior official from the state Health Department and a 21-month-old infant were among 23 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, pushing the total to 178 active cases. (Express File Photo by Partha Paul)

A senior official from the state Health Department and a 21-month-old infant were among 23 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, pushing the total to 178 active cases.

In addition, two more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll rose to 12.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, “In the last 24 hours, 23 new patients tested positive of COVID-19, and seven recovered and discharged from hospital. Now, the total active cases in the state are 178. Total recoveries are 62.” Active cases are minus recoveries and deaths. The state did not release the district-wise break-up of the new active cases.

The 52-year-old health official’s infection had the state government worried. At least 18 officials from his department, family and personal doctor have been quarantined. Their samples have been taken for coronavirus, according to an order by the Health Department. The official was admitted to Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital.

A source said the 52-year-old was present in ‘Swastha Bhaban’ meetings attended by the health secretary, director of medical education and other top bureaucrats. They said a decision would soon be taken if they needed to be quarantined. The infected official was a key part to the distribution chain of medical equipment in the state.

Garden Reach General Hospital of Kolkata on Saturday became the sixth hospital to be affected by the novel coronavirus as a sweeper and two nurses tested positive. At least 15 staffers of the hospital have been quarantined. Before this, an officer from Garden Reach police station, which is behind the hospital, had tested positive, following which all personnel were quarantined.

According to a Health Department official, “More than 10 doctors and 25 nurses have so far tested positive of coronavirus.”

A 21-month-old boy also tested positive on Saturday in the city even as none of his family members exhibited any coronavirus-like symptom, another health official said on Saturday.

The infant, a resident of south Kolkata, was shifted to the Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital from the Institute of Child Health (ICH).

“The child is stable now but we have kept him under observation at the special isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital,” he said.

All 14 other members of his family, including four children and two elderly persons, will be sent to a quarantine centre in Rajarhat. The mother of the child was in the hospital while his father, a driver, had already been sent to the Rajarhat quarantine centre, he said.

The couple has two daughters aged four and six years, he added. The father had visited Jharkhand on March 28 to bring back his younger brother to Kolkata after the latter met with a road accident, the official said.

Claiming that the situation was under control, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said a majority of the positive case had been reported from Howrah, north Kolkata and parts of North 24 Parganas.

For example, in Howrah, the government had tested 580 people and 62 of them were positive, said Sinha. The positivity rate — samples that are positive per 100 samples — of over 10 per cent in Howrah is twice as much as the national average. In East Midnapore, of the 300 samples, 18 tested positive, clocking the positivity rate of six.

Sinha dismissed the allegation by Opposition leaders and the director of NICED that the state was not testing enough people. “We have achieved the optimum level of testing. Some laboratories are claiming that they can test more than 250 samples daily which is not true. In some cases, samples are reaching labs with delay. To minimise that, we are also want to start more testing laboratories in the state. In that case, testing rate can also be increased.” He said that one of the hurdles to scale up testing was staff crunch.

The chief secretary, however, expressed confidence that the state was prepared for any coronavirus challenge. He said, “We have 1,500 ventilators and 7,969 beds in 66 COVID-19 hospitals. Only 178 beds are occupied now. So, we are prepared for any eventuality.”

As many as 3.75 lakh PPE kits, 2.38 lakh N95 masks, 16.4 lakh normal masks, 7.42 lakh gloves and 79,000 litres of hand sanitisers had been delivered to different hospitals, he said.

Sinha said the state was ready to do rapid test but it was yet to receive kits. “When we will get rapid test kits, we will focus on containment areas.”

“In Howrah, north Kolkata and many parts of North 24 Parganas, we are trying to ensure door-step delivery of essentials. After that, we will form a composite team comprising health, civil and police personnel. They will go to these area and will start random checking.”

He said private hospitals were never barred from not admitting coronavirus patients provided they maintained the Union Health Ministry protocol.

“We are getting support from every part of the society. Many private hospitals are also asking for permission to admit COVID-19 patients. We have never said no to any hospital no asked them to shut. They can give any treatment but ensure they have to maintain treatment protocol and social distance,” Sinha said.

With PTI

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd