Watch: From clapping to beating thalis, how people responded to PM Modi’s call on ‘janata curfew’

On Sunday evening, people across India clapped, rang bells, and blew conch shells in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for thanking those at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

While announcing the janata curfew on Thursday, PM Modi had called for everyone to clap and ring bells at 5 pm on Sunday as a show of appreciation for the doctors and servicemen who are fighting the pandemic.

Here’s how the people responded to PM Modi’s call across India:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clang bells in response to PM Modi’ call to show gratitude to those at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clangs bell in Gorakhpur to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/6mnK29Xzqy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020

Senior BJP leaders including party president J P Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the activity.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda rings a bell at his residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/0tTC5091oF — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath participates in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/hEokJqwDrV — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Not only the ruling BJP, leaders from other political parties also responded to PM Modi’s call. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party MP Supriya Sule also participated in the exercise called by PM Modi.

#WATCH Maharashtra: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, along with others, participate in the exercise called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/9KtPLWdNCM — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

While some people clapped and rang bells to show their support, some resorted to firing crackers.

Another unprecedented thing. What enthusiasm for our caregivers. #JanataCurfew some people have Diwali patiala stock too. pic.twitter.com/T0stPGnjoW — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) March 22, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other members of the Bachchan family came to the rooftop and clapped to show their support to the people providing essential services.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his family responded to the prime minister’s call by clapping and ringing bells.

From elders to children, this colony in Ludhiana responded to PM Modi’s call of appreciating health workers and caregivers.

That’s how a colony in Ludhiana of Punjab responded to PM’s call of appreciating health workers and caregivers. Elders, children to everyone else- clapping, beating thalis or blowing shankh. @IndianExpress @ietrending #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/qfj80QycKO — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) March 22, 2020

At Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, all officers applauded from their respective balconies at 5 pm on janata curfew day.

At Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, all officers applauded from their respective balconies at 5 pm on #JanataCurfew Day appreciating services of all #CoronaWarriors. @IndianExpress @DHFWKA pic.twitter.com/Uvwn3SlujH — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) March 22, 2020

Bengaluru

This is how the residents of Koramangala, #Bengaluru reacted at 5 pm on #JanataCurfew Day. ?@IndianExpress? pic.twitter.com/BAhtOIDqBk — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) March 22, 2020

Chennai

Pune

Residents clapping and making noises with plates at a housing society at NIBM Annex wadi in Pune. (Express photos by Arul Horizon) Residents clapping and making noises with plates at a housing society at NIBM Annex wadi in Pune. (Express photos by Arul Horizon)

People at Jama Masjid in Delhi waving the tricolour to express their gratitude towards those providing essential services.

#WATCH Delhi: People wave the tricolour outside Jama Masjid to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/byHlaBgFbR — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people for responding to his call on janata curfew day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “People joined hearts in thanking people leading the fight against coronavirus. I express my gratitude to the people of the nation.”

“This is not only a thanksgiving call, but also a call towards victory in this long battle. With this dedication and perseverence, let’s bind ourselves in the restrictions (social distancing) for this long fight,” he added.

