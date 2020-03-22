Follow Us:
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Watch: From clapping to beating thalis, how people responded to PM Modi’s call on ‘janata curfew’

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a janata curfew on Sunday, March 22, in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 22, 2020 6:28:24 pm
A man blows a conch shells at 5 pm in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

On Sunday evening, people across India clapped, rang bells, and blew conch shells in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for thanking those at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

While announcing the janata curfew on Thursday, PM Modi had called for everyone to clap and ring bells at 5 pm on Sunday as a show of appreciation for the doctors and servicemen who are fighting the pandemic.

Here’s how the people responded to PM Modi’s call across India:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clang bells in response to PM Modi’ call to show gratitude to those at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Senior BJP leaders including party president J P Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the activity.

Not only the ruling BJP, leaders from other political parties also responded to PM Modi’s call. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party MP Supriya Sule also participated in the exercise called by PM Modi.

While some people clapped and rang bells to show their support, some resorted to firing crackers.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other members of the Bachchan family came to the rooftop and clapped to show their support to the people providing essential services.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his family responded to the prime minister’s call by clapping and ringing bells.

From elders to children, this colony in Ludhiana responded to PM Modi’s call of appreciating health workers and caregivers.

At Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, all officers applauded from their respective balconies at 5 pm on janata curfew day.

Bengaluru

Chennai

Pune

Residents clapping and making noises with plates at a housing society at NIBM Annex wadi in Pune. (Express photos by Arul Horizon)

People at Jama Masjid in Delhi waving the tricolour to express their gratitude towards those providing essential services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people for responding to his call on janata curfew day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “People joined hearts in thanking people leading the fight against coronavirus. I express my gratitude to the people of the nation.”

“This is not only a thanksgiving call, but also a call towards victory in this long battle. With this dedication and perseverence, let’s bind ourselves in the restrictions (social distancing) for this long fight,” he added.

