Was not asked to stay in home quarantine by airport or Chandigarh authorities: COVID-19 patient

Student wear masks as they wait for a bus in Sector 10, Chandigarh. (Express File Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Student wear masks as they wait for a bus in Sector 10, Chandigarh. (Express File Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Even though the Health department and UT Administration claims that the 22-year-old Dubai returned COVID-19 patient, who is a Sector 20 resident and had landed in Chandigarh on March 11, was home quarantined, the man denies being in quarantine. “I was not instructed to stay at home or informed that its been mandated for me and my family to remain under quarantine at home for 14 days. It is only after I tested positive that police were sent to my house and they pasted the home quarantine sticker outside and asked my family to stay put,” says the man, who is currently admitted to an isolation ward at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

Since the patient was not home quarantined and was allowed to leave the household, he remained in contact with several people between March 11 and Wednesday, when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. “I have informed the authorities about all my contacts, and they have drawn up a list of more than 50 people till now,” says the patient. Apart from his family members including his mother, grandparents, and his two more relatives who reside in the Sector 30 house with him, the man was in direct contact with two co-workers from his garage in Sector 38 and two friends who he met over lunch in Sector 29. The fifty seven contacts traced by the authorities, include his primary contact’s family members, who have also allegedly been home quarantined.

His mother, a primary high risk contact, who has not yet been sampled for the disease, has now been admitted to GMCH-32 and is under observation. “They were asking us to come and get tested, but they didn’t send an ambulance until later in the evening. I don’t even believe he has the disease, he is completely fine, he had slight fever and which has also gone away. I think they collected the wrong sample,” claims the mother. Apart from the mother, his two friends who he met over lunch have also been admitted to GMCH-32, and their samples have been sent for testing. His friends are both 23-year-old residents of Chandigarh and their reports are currently awaited. Another 32-year-old female from Chandigarh was sampled for COVID-19 at the isolation ward in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Another primary contact of the 22-year-old coronavirus patient is a private doctor from Sector 30, who the patient had consulted before he approached GMCH-32. The patient visited the doctor when he developed slight fever on Monday. The doctor and his family has now been home quarantined, but he has not yet been sampled for the disease.

For the patient claims that all his symptoms have receded. “I had lost my sense of smell for a bit, but that has now returned, I can smell the sanitiser and the food and everything else. I feel quite normal now,” says the 22-year-old man.

