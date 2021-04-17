Vidarbha records 16,041 new Covid cases, 236 deaths; fatality rate at 1.68%

April has seen the maximum damage with 17 days of the month so far recording 2,269 fatalities. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Representational)

With 236 fatalities on Saturday, the Covid death toll in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha has shot up by 46 over its previous high of 190 recorded on April 15.

Nagpur district continued to register the highest number of Covid deaths in the region, recording 79 on Saturday, four more than the previous high of 75 on Friday. Yavatmal follows with 26 deaths while Bhandara and Chandrapur had 23 deaths each on the day. Gondia has emerged as the new hotspot with 22 deaths, seven less than its tally of 29 fatalities on Friday. Gadchiroli (15), Wardha (13), Amravati (11), Akola (10), Washim (8) and Buldana (6) also continued to witness no let up in covid fatalities.

The region also saw another record in terms of new positive cases. As many as 16,041 people tested positive on the day from over 77,000 tests with a sample positivity rate of 20.78. Nagpur had 6,956 new cases from 29,053 tests. As against the new cases, only 9,828 people recovered on the day leaving 1,27,001 active cases in 11 districts of the region. Of them, 66,208 are in Nagpur district alone.

The region’s overall fatality rate now stands at 1.68 per cent with Nagpur continuing to have a higher value at 2 per cent.

Of the 3,09,043 people who have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, Nagpur has witnessed 6,188 deaths till date.

However, the silver lining as far as the death rate is concerned is that the fatality rate since the beginning of the month has dropped from 1.84 per cent on April 1 to 1.68 per cent on April 17 in the region.

Nagpur, meanwhile, continues to reel under the shortage of beds with patients having to run from pillar to post to get one. District Guardian Minister Nitin Raut, however, announced on Saturday that 420 new beds have been installed in the two major government hospitals, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) in the city. While GMCH got 300 beds, IGGMC had 120 beds added to its covid facility.

Raut also said that demand has gone up for ventilators and oxygen concentrator machines. He further said that a pharmaceutical production company from Wardha has sought permission for the production of Remdesivir injection. The firm is likely to produce 30,000 vials per day.