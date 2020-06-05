Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala set to open Saturday

The Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala will reopen on Saturday after nearly two months. Only 7,000 devotees will be allowed to visit the temple from 6.30 am to 7.30 pm, including 3,000 who book tickets online.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said Friday that 500 devotees per hour would be allowed into the temple. Arrangements have been made to ensure devotees maintain physical distance and wear masks. Reddy said 3,000 pilgrims would be allowed to climb the stairs from Alipiri climbing point at Tirupati after they are screened. All devotees entering the temple would also be screened with thermal scanners.

“Random samples of pilgrims will be taken for Covid-19 tests on a voluntary basis,” Reddy said.

TTD officials have drawn circles along the queue lines at a distance of 10 feet to maintain physical distance. Although the temple opens Saturday, as a trial run, only TTD employees would be allowed darshan on June 8 and 9, and only residents of Tirupati will be allowed darshan on June 10. From June 11, devotees from across the state will be allowed to visit.

During the trial run from June 8 to 10, the TTD will observe crowd behavior and see whether devotees are following Covid-19 rules after which it will take a call on allowing a larger number of devotees. The ‘hundi’ where pilgrims make offerings is also open while the temple will, as usual, give the ‘prasad’ and resume sale of laddus.

“We have introduced a number of measures, including sanitisation and social distancing to ensure devotees stay safe. Our workers will continuously sanitise the areas visited by the devotees. We have introduced a zigzag pattern in the queue lines using iron bars which will ensure that devotees stand away from each other,” TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said.

On March 20, for the first time in over 1,700 years of its existence, the famous temple — also the world’s richest — was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The temple draws about 80,000 devotees a day, while on festivals, this number can increase to up to a lakh. The temple gets a revenue of Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore per day from offerings and the sale of its famous laddus. Officials estimated the TTD suffered a revenue loss of close to Rs 600 crore due to the lockdown.

