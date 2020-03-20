Raje, son Dushyant in self-quarantine after attending dinner with Kanika Kapoor, who tested Covid-19 positive

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh in self-quarantine. (File photo) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh in self-quarantine. (File photo)

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Friday confirmed that she and her MP son Dushyant Singh are in self-quarantine after they attended a dinner where singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus, was also present.

“While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” Raje wrote on Twitter.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

The Bombay based 41-year-old singer was visiting her family in Lucknow and had reached the city directly from London on March 10. According to locals and neighbours, the singer attended two-three parties hosted in different parts of the city. She is also learnt to have visited a 5-star hotel during her stay there.

In one of the parties hosted by a businessman, the two senior BJP leaders and a Congress leader were also present. Locals said that the singer also visited a parlour in the vicinity of her family residence. A Lucknow resident present in the locality where the party took place claimed that more than 100 people attended the function.

The singer’s samples came back from KGMC in Lucknow and she was taken into isolation where she will be given due treatment, an official told The Indian Express.

Dushyant Singh was also part of a group of MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan who attended a breakfast meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan two days ago.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

Kapoor issued a statement earlier today. “For the past four days, I have had signs of flu. I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” she said.

-with inputs from ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd