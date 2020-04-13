Uttarakhand: Curfew imposed in Vanbhulpura after crowd turns up to prevent taking sample of cleric

At the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Academy, in Dehradun. (Express Photo) At the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Academy, in Dehradun. (Express Photo)

Uttarakhand government on Monday ordered for imposing curfew in Vanbhulpura area of Haldwani in Nainital district, a day after a large gathering had assembled there allegedly to prevent medical staff from taking sample of a cleric for Covid-19 infection test.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday said the decision to impose curfew has been taken after reviewing the situation of that area because a crowd of hundreds of people had turned up there on Sunday. “We will take stringent steps if found necessary to keep situation under control,” the CM said.

According to a police official, medical staff had gone to local Jama Masjid in Vanbhulpura area on Sunday to take sample of a cleric and others. “Medical staff wanted to collect sample and take cleric for institutional quarantine when locals gathered there and opposed the action. Gathering insisted that cleric should be kept in home quarantine. Later, cleric was put in quarantine in the mosque,” an official said. That official said that cleric had come into contact with another person who had attended Tablighi Jamaat a few days earlier and has tested positive on Covid-19 recently.

Another senior official said that sample of a total of 43 persons including cleric have been taken in that area and if tested positive, they will be taken to hospital for treatment and institutional quarantine.

