Vadodara sees 414 cases in largest 1-day spike; more beds arranged, say officials

Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society GMERS-run Gotri Covid-19 hospital in Vadodara scale up testing as the city witnesses a surge of cases. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Vadodara recorded a new high of 414 Covid cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 32,316 with two more deaths officially reported as the district toll reached 264.

On Saturday, Vadodara increased the capacity of its available beds for Covid treatment to 10,195 of which 7,700 beds are occupied – 1,529 ICU beds and 3,212 Oxygen supply beds are occupied. Vadodara’s SSG hospital has an occupancy of nearly 750 patients on Saturday and so, the administration had decided to convert the Psychiatry Ward of the hospital into a Covid-19 Ward by installing 50 Oxygen Concentrators.

“The ward will be ready by Saturday night, taking the total capacity of SSG hospital to 800 Beds,” Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao said, adding that the administration has estimated that the current wave of Covid-19 will take longer to subside. “We are increasing our bed capacity as the projected numbers become clear. The current effort is to ensure maximum optimisation of available resources,” Rao said.

The VMC is setting up a 500 bed full-fledged dedicated Covid Health Centre with ICU and Ventilator Care Hospital at Yajnapurush Sabhagruh of BAPS behind BAPS Hospital Atladra, which will also see the installation of a liquid oxygen tank. The VMC has also coordinated with other districts of Central Gujarat to create an Integrated Response System for bed availability in as many as seven districts of Gujarat — Chhota Udepur, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahals, Dahod, Mahisagar, Narmada and Bharuch.

The IRS system went live on Saturday and will allow 108 services to rush patients in between districts as per the availability of ICU beds instead of bringing the patients to Vadodara city hospitals.

In Vadodara, children under the age of 10 have also tested positive for Covid and as many as 49 are currently on the list of 3,562 active cases. The maximum is from the age group of 51 to 60 years with 667 active cases out of the 6029 persons who have tested positive so far, while the age group of 41 to 50 has 642 active cases out of the total tally of 6,107. The age group of 31 to 40, which has seen the highest number of positive cases with 6,450 has 600 active cases while the age group of 61 to 70 has 578 of 4,203 and 21 to 30 has 498 active cases out of 5282 total positive cases. As many as 251 persons from the age group of 71 to 80, 193 patients from age 11 to 21 and 75 persons from 81-90 are part of the active cases list.

Vadodara currently, also has 75 Covid-19 active cases above 90 years of age. As per the official death toll of 264, the age group of 61 to 70 has a recorded maximum of 81 deaths, closely followed by 51 to 60 years with 78 fatalities and 41 from the age group of 41 to 50.

On Saturday, as many as 974 positive cases were admitted to private hospitals while 1063 were in home isolation and Gotri and SSG are nearing the 750 capacity mark.