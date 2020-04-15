Vadodara police traces contacts of COVID-19 patient from Bhavnagar

The police has also identified 16 persons including 13 students who used to live at a madrassa in Nagarwada and had returned to their respective districts between March 20 and March 24. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) The police has also identified 16 persons including 13 students who used to live at a madrassa in Nagarwada and had returned to their respective districts between March 20 and March 24. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A day after a 20-year-old — with a travel history to Vadodara — tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhavnagar, the Vadodara police Crime Branch on Wednesday prepared a list of 16 persons who had come in contact with the patient in Vadodara, so as to hand it over to the district health department.

According to police officials, the 20-year-old had come to Vadodara on March 10, along with a group of nine Tablighi Jamaat members, and visited seven mosques across the city in localities including Raopura, Padra, Akota, Undera and the old city area.

“So far, we have identified 16 people who were present at various mosques when the 20-year-old patient had visited them as well. The numbers might increase. We will hand over the list to the health department for further examinations,” Deputy Commissioner of Police of Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said. Follow Coronavirus LIVE news Updates

Additionally, the police has also identified 16 persons including 13 students who used to live at a madrassa in Nagarwada and had returned to their respective districts between March 20 and March 24. The 13 students are from various universities in the city including MSU, Parul University and Baroda Medical College. Three others include an electrician working at a printing press, an electrician working at an airport and a shopkeeper at a perfume shop.

The 16 persons hail from various districts including Bharuch, Surat, Aravalli, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Anand and Veraval.

“We had been tracing people who had left Nagarwada or visited the area after it was declared a red zone. Based on the data, we have informed the respective police departments from the districts about the persons identified. Since they were in a red zone area, it is better to examine them,” Jadeja said.

