Vadodara administration in talks with firms to set up oxygen plants amid shortage

Covid patient with oxygen support waits to get admission at the 600-bed Covid ward at Civil hospital in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

With Vadodara facing a shortage in the supply of medical oxygen following the cap decided by the state government, the administration is in talks with several companies and organisations, who are willing to set up oxygen plants in various Covid centres in the city to meet the shortfall.

The first among them is Vallabh Youth Organisation (VYO), a spiritual organisation that has decided to sponsor and help set up four oxygen plants in Vadodara — one each in SSG and Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri Covid-19 hospital with a capacity to produce 25,000 litres of oxygen per hour as well as two other plants at Narhari Hospital and the Covid Care Centre at the organisation’s own premises Vrajdham.

In a release on Friday, VYO said that it was donating the four plants for Covid-19 care at a total cost of Rs 1.26 crore.

“At a time when the administration needs helping hands to fight the pandemic, our organisation, led by Vaishnavachariya Shrivrajrajkumarji, has decided to extend help by setting up four oxygen plants as part of our Covid Care Drive. The two plants at SSG and GMERS Gotri will be set up at a cost of Rs 90 lakh while two other plants at Narhari hospital and Vrajdham Covid Care will cost Rs 36 lakh. We have also donated 500 oxygen concentrators and 25 ventilators for the healthcare system. We will also donate 250 more oxygen concentrators and ventilators in the coming days.”

Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao, who has been going on rounds to various Covid-19 hospitals in the city past midnight to oversee the availability of oxygen and other facilities at a time when Vadodara hospitals are reaching their capacity, confirmed that VYO will set up the four plants.

Rao said, “The VYO organisation had discussions with us and are setting up the oxygenproduction plants. Since there is an accumulated daily shortage, which has depleted the buffer and reserves of each hospital, these plants will add about five to eight Metric Tonnes to our ever-increasing demand. Presently, Vadodara is consuming about 175 Metric Tonnes daily. But many more such plants are needed to help add the 30 to 40 MT per day, which is the shortfall and which will make the contributions impactful.”

Officials, however, said that with the state government capping Vadodara’s guaranteed oxygen consumption at 155-160 Metric Tonnes per day, it is not known if the produced oxygen from the plants will be excluded from the allocated quota or be included in the 160 MT capping.