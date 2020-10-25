Uttarakhand releases SOP for residential and non-residential schools

Uttarakhand has released guidelines ahead of the reopening of schools for students in Classes 10 and 12. (Representational Image)

The Uttarakhand government Saturday released standard operating procedures (SOP) for private boarding and non-boarding schools in the state ahead of their reopening for Classes 10 and 12.

The procedures include complete sanitisation of the premises before reopening as well as after every session. Hand sanitisers and thermal screening facilities will have to be available in the school especially at the entry points.

Quarantine areas on campus and serving of hot meals immediately after cooking to the students must be ensured by the private residential schools.

Uttarakhand, specially Dehradun, is known for a number of residential schools that attract students from across the country.

A per the SOPs, in the case of private residential schools outside containment zones, only students who have a Covid-19 negative report and show no symptoms will be allowed to stay in the hostels.

The document also specifies there should be separate quarantine areas for teaching and other staff as well as for students. If any student is quarantined, schools will have to make arrangements for their online studies along with food and safety.

To ensure distancing between beds inside the hostels, temporary partitions will be made. Barring the designated staff, no other person will be allowed to enter the hostels.

For safety concerns during cooking and serving, the SOP says that local district administration and school management will have to ensure the cooks test negative for Covid-19 and their thermal screening is done before entry into the kitchen.

They will have to wash hands for at least 40 seconds after coughing, using telephone and toilet.

Spitting and nose rubbing will be prohibited for every person on the campus. Cooks will have to be alert that caressing hair, scratching beard, and other body parts at the time of cooking can create strong possibilities of infection in food. Sanitisation of kitchen will be done 24 hours before its use. Hot water with temperature above 60 degree Celsius should be used for washing and disinfect utensils.

Temperature of the food should be 65 degree Celsius and it should be served immediately after cooking. Students will have to wash hands for at least 40 second in the presence of teachers.

Hot meals will be served to the students for safety and to enhance their immunity of students in view of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 negative report of the staff and students will have to be submitted to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the respective district 72 hours before the reopening of the school, with application for reopening the school. There must be accommodation for teaching and non-teaching staff on the campus to prevent entry of infection from outside.

If any student wishes to stay back at his homes, the residential school concerned will provided with the facility of online classes. The government order says that SOP for government run residential schools will be issued separately by the departments concerned.

