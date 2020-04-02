Uttarakhand quarantines 173 who attend Tablighi events

The state has also identified 713 people who visited Nizamuddin Markaz, or arrived in Uttarakhand from other states for Tablighi Jamaat programmes from January 1 till date, and the police in each district has launched an exercise for their verification. The state has also identified 713 people who visited Nizamuddin Markaz, or arrived in Uttarakhand from other states for Tablighi Jamaat programmes from January 1 till date, and the police in each district has launched an exercise for their verification.

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday put in quarantine 173 people who had visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi or attended Tablighi Jamaat’s congregations in different states over the last 28 days.

The state has also identified 713 people who visited Nizamuddin Markaz, or arrived in Uttarakhand from other states for Tablighi Jamaat programmes from January 1 till date, and the police in each district has launched an exercise for their verification.

“Those who returned in January and February have completed the quarantine period. Others who came in the last 28 days, putting them in quarantine is necessary. So far we have put 173 such people in quarantine,” D-G (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said.

Stressing that the government will take the quarantine process seriously, Kumar said FIR will be lodged against those who hide travel details and move without informing the authorities. He said no one from the list (of 713) will be left unverified.

Kumar said five people in Srinagar (in Uttarakhand) and 12 in Udham Singh Nagar have been booked for violating lockdown orders, as they allegedly entered the state after attending jamaats in Bijnor and Rampur (in Uttar Pradesh) without informing the authorities.

Kumar said 26 people from Uttarakhand had gone to Nizamuddin Markaz, and are still there, as per their families and cellphone locations.

“For precaution, all those from Uttarakhand who had gone to districts outside to participate in Tablighi Jamaat events, and those who came from outside the state from January 1 onwards…data of 713 such people have been compiled. Their details are being verified,” he said.

The D-G has issued an appeal to those who attended jamaats and returned in the last 28 days to inform the local administration so that their medical examination can be done, and they can been placed in quarantine, and treatment meted out, if required.

Sources said the police have sent the list of 713 people to district magistrates and Superintendent of Police with directives for certain action, including medical examination for COVID-19 based on symptoms, quarantine for those who attended Tablighi Jamaats in other states, maintaining coordination with Nizamuddin Markaz to identify areas in Uttarakhand where members from outside the state had travelled to, and identifying people with symptoms and contact-tracing of those found positive.

The list includes name of some more people who have gone from Uttarakhand to districts in UP such as Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and are still there.

