Uttar Pradesh: Tablighi links shoot up count to 174

A government vehicle being sanitised in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A government vehicle being sanitised in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With at least 47 people directly or indirectly linked to the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area testing positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh in the last 48 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state shot up to 174 on Friday — the highest single-day jump so far.

The highest number of positive cases connected to Tablighi Jamaat has been confirmed from Saharanpur district at 12. According to the officials at Balrampur government hospital in Lucknow, where 27 people belonging to Tablighi Jamaat, including the 12 from Saharanpur, are admitted, at least 15 allegedly did not cooperate with the authorities and are not letting them take their samples for test.

Apart from Saharanpur, new cases linked to those who had attended Delhi Markaz have been reported from Kanpur (6), five each from Agra and Meerut, four each from Azamgarh and Firozabad, two each from Shamli, Jaunpur and Pratapgarh and one each from Ghaziabad, Hapur, Ghazipur, Hardoi and Shahjahanpur.

The number of cases, however, could rise in the days ahead as results of more samples sent for testing start coming.

“All of the coronavirus patients are stable. In all the districts where we have received reports of coronavirus cases, aggressive actions for containment are being taken by the respective DMs. Every house near the affected area is being searched and everyone with symptoms is being brought at a nearby government facility for being quarantines. Sampling and testing are taking at a war footing. Surveillance has already started in districts where no case has been confirmed yet. All those districts where the number of testing is low have been directed to take at least four samples every day of people suffering from problems like cough, cold or pneumonia. Everyone from Tablighi Jamaat brought into quarantine will be tested,” Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

In a directive issued earlier, Prasad had said that those districts where COVID-19 patients or cluster of patients have been found, immediate control measures should be launched and necessary action be taken after tracing all of their contacts.

“In all districts, people coming from outside be screened and kept at shelter homes before allowing them to go home. This is challenging but needed,” the directive read, adding, “ Level-1 hospitals should be working in all the districts even if no positive case has been reported there yet. However, staff posted there can work from home till no patient is reported. If both husband and wife both are in the medical department, the duty of only one of them would be in COVID-19 hospitals.”

Earlier in the day, Balrampur Hospital Director Dr Rajeev Lochan told The Indian Express that they were facing problems in treating and collecting samples from people linked to Tablighi Jamaat who have been brought here for screening. “Apart from the 12 positive cases, there are 15 more people in the hospital but they are not letting us take their samples for testing. We are considering them positive as they are living together, eating together and not listening to us. They are all making mockery of the social-distancing protocol. We have informed the police and now they have to take care of this,” Dr Lochan said.

Later on the intervention of the police, the samples were collected. “After we got to know about this, we went to the hospital and convinced them to let the doctors take their samples. They agreed to do that without much resistance. When asked why they were not cooperating with the doctors, they did not give any satisfactory reply,” Deepak Dubey, Station House Officer of Lucknow’s Wazirganj Police Station, said.

Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said that one person linked to Tablighi Jamaat, who has tested positive, had arrived in the district last month. “We are trying to trace others who might have come in his contact. We are taking more samples for testing,” said the DM.

Azamgarh Chief Medical Officer said all the three new cases in the district are linked to Delhi Markaz. “It has been reported that they were hiding in a mosque here since March 21. They did not leave the mosque but we are trying to find out if more people entered that mosque since then. We are questioning the mosque caretaker. We have already sanitised the places in and around the mosque,” said the CMO.

Among the eight new cases not linked to Tablighi Jamaat, three are from Basti and two from Noida.

The three new COVID-19 patients in Basti are the contacts of the 25-year-old man, who had died earlier this week.

The new case in Agra not linked to Tablighi Jamaat is a man who had returned from Dubai on March 21.

The two new cases in Noida are a man and his 25-year-old son — both linked to the same company in Sector 135 from where at least 25 directly or indirectly linked to it have tested positive. With this, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district has touched 50.

Meanwhile, two persons, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from a Noida hospital following their recovery. A total of 19 people in the state, including eight from Noida, have recovered, so far. A Varanasi patient has also shown sign of recovery with his two tests being negative.

