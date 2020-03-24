Uttar Pradesh: So far, 240 people back from abroad traced in Moradabad

The administration has pasted notices outside the houses concerned about the families under quarantine. The administration has pasted notices outside the houses concerned about the families under quarantine.

After a Cabinet minister’s niece, who had returned from France, tested positive for coronavirus, the Moradabad district administration traced as many as 240 persons who have returned from abroad since February 14 in the district. Apart from putting them along with family members in home quarantine, samples have been collected from those who returned this month.

The administration got a list of “foreign returns” from Airports Authority of India through the UP health department. A team of medical officers are regularly visiting the house of these persons to check their health conditions.

The district administration decided to quarantine families whose members have recent foreign travel history after 19-year-old girl was found positive for coronavirus. She tested positive two days after reaching home. An official said that after landing in India, a medical examination of the girl was done and she was found negative for coronavirus. She kept in isolation for two days before, girl was allowed to go home in Moradabad. A few days after reaching home, she fell ill and when medical test was conducted she tested positive for coronavirus.

“On the basis of a list provided by the health department, notices of home quarantines were issued and pasted. So far, 240 notices have been issued and process is still one. Notices are pasted outside the houses warning locals not to go inside. With the notices, we want to alert locals that the house on whose gate notices are pasted its member have recent foreign travel history and they should avoid mixing with them for a period of 28 days. There is also mention in the list how many members are there in the family and since when their home quarantine started,” said District Magistrate, Moradabad, Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Local residents have been urged not to make contact with families on whose gate notices are pasted and stay away till the notice period. Such notices are also pasted at residences located in rural areas.

Will increase number of isolation beds to 11,000 within a week: Govt

The UP government on Monday announced that in a week’s time, the total number of isolation beds will increase from 4,500 to 11,000.

“Till now, at 51 medical colleges, there are 4,500 beds for isolation/quarantine. In a week, the number of these beds will be increased to 11,000. Directions regarding this have been given to the officials concerned,” read the statement issued by the government.

“In each medical college, a minimum of 20 isolation beds and two ventilators, and a maximum 200 isolation beds and 20 ventilators will be made available,” it added.

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow is being developed as the “modern capital COVID hospital”. “Here, 80-100 ventilators along with 210 isolation beds are being arranged for high-risk patients,” the government said.

The SGPGI hospital is now conducting coronavirus tests, along with LLRM Medical College in Meerut, and the Command Hospital here.

Confirmatory testing has been started at Institute of Medical Sciences at Baranas Hindu University in Varanasi, and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh.

The government has also instructed heads of all medical colleges to earmark a separate building for coronavirus treatment and to ensure that enough human resources are available for treatment of the patients.

The government also said that 13 big COVID hospitals with 200 isolation beds and 38 medium-level are being built.

The government also said all private hospitals will be inspected by district magistrates and action would be taken under the Epidemic Act and IPC, if required.

The government issued the statement after the medical education minister’s video conference with 24 government hospitals and 27 private hospitals and medical colleges in the state.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the media that the situation in the state was under control. Adityanath said he was continuously supervising the situation, and his government would soon arrange more beds in isolation wards.

