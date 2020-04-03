Uttar Pradesh: Separate fund to be created for virus fight

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered setting up of a separate fund for fighting against coronavirus. The special fund will be used to enhance the capacity of medical colleges, testing laboratories, personal protective equipment (PPE), triple-layer masks and also for establishing isolation and quarantine wards across the state, the government said.

The Chief Minster also instructed officials to enhance tele-medicine facilities to protect health workers in the state in the wake of the pandemic.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference meeting with all the chief ministers of the state and directed the states to form “crisis management groups” at district level and appoint district surveillance officers for coronavirus monitoring and detection.

“The Prime Minister said that the coming few weeks are very significant in the control, testing, isolation and quarantine of suspected coronavirus cases, and it is necessary to focus on imparting training for treatment of affected patients. He also directed to ensure continued supply of necessary medicines, and medical instruments. He also directed to ensure supply of necessary raw material for manufacturing of medicines” said an official spokesperson of the UP government.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that following the instructions from the Prime Minister, special focus would be given to old age homes and for differently-abled people, while instructions have been given for proper security and arrangements at shelter homes.

Awasthi said that senior officers would be visiting all the old age homes in the state to review the arrangements there.

The state government will also transfer pension money, old age, widow, divyang jan pension, into the accounts of nearly 83 lakh beneficiaries in the state on Friday.

Meanwhile in an official statement, the government said that the Prime Minister has requested that once the 21-daylockdown is over, people should on their own follow social distancing and should not come out all of a sudden in crowd out of their houses.

Chief Minister Adityanath has also instructed to hold meetings with the renowned people, religious leaders and preachers at the block, tehsil and district level to ensure proper implementation of the lockdown, Awasthi said, adding that the CM would hold video conferencing with the all the 75 district magistrates of the state.

