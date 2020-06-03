Noida looks grim with 141 new cases in last four days

Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh are steadily rising close to the five-digit figure of 10,000 with Tuesday reporting at least 369 cases from across the state. (File photo) Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh are steadily rising close to the five-digit figure of 10,000 with Tuesday reporting at least 369 cases from across the state. (File photo)

Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh are steadily rising close to the five-digit figure of 10,000 with Tuesday reporting at least 369 cases from across the state, taking the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 8,729.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), which recorded the highest number of cases for the third consecutive day, has now become the second district after Agra to register more than 500 positive cases till date. Including 42 cases on Tuesday, the district has recorded 141 cases in the last four days and now has the highest 230 active cases with seven deaths.

Amethi and Ghaziabad are also ringing alarm bells with the addition of 82 and 71 cases, respectively, in the last four days. The three districts along with Meerut, Basti and Azamgarh are the only ones in the state with the number of active cases in three digits — Basti has 163 active cases, followed by 142 in Amethi, 123 in Ghaziabad, 109 in Meerut and 106 in Azamgarh.

The rest of the fresh cases include 23 in Amethi, 18 in Basti, 17 in Ghaziabad, 16 in Kanpur City, 14 in Muzaffarnagar, 13 each in Bijnor and Firozabad, 12 each in Azamgarh, Kannauj, Bulandshahr and Meerut, and 11 each in Prayagraj and Sant Kabir Nagar.

Showing some signs of containment, Agra, which has recorded as many as 896 positive cases, has managed to bring down the number of active cases to 81 with at least 770 persons discharged from the hospitals. However, the district has also recorded 45 deaths so far, including four in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two more Covid-19 patients died – one in Kanpur Nagar and one in Ghaziabad – taking the total death toll to 229.

With the new cases, the recovery rate has once again gone below 60 per cent at 59.19 per cent. So far, 5,176 people have recovered, leaving 3,324 active cases. Nine districts in the state – Jalaun, Sitapur, Badaun, Banda, Kasganj, Mahoba, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur and Lalitpur – have active cases in single digits.

