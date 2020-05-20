Uttar Pradesh: 44 Basti migrants back from Pune among 323 new cases

Migrants jostle to board a bus in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Migrants jostle to board a bus in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In the biggest surge in coronavirus cases till date in Uttar Pradesh, at least 323 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases close to 5,000 on Tuesday. This was 54 per cent more than the last highest single-day surge of 208 cases last week.

Among the new cases on Tuesday, 44 migrants in Basti who had returned from Pune on May 16 and were kept at a quarantine centre.

Speaking to mediapersons earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad had highlighted the growing number of infection being reported among returning migrant workers.

“Out of 4,75,812 migrants surveyed by Asha workers till date, 565 have been found to be symptomatic. Result of 117 among them has arrived and 26 of them have been tested positive. This makes it very important that we shift the focus on the migrant workers and it is our responsibility to keep the migrants safe and isolated,” said Prasad said, adding that while the overall test-positivity rate in the state is 2.6%, it is around 22% in cases of migrant workers put in home quarantine.

“Migrants are entering the state in a huge number and we are registering so many cases of infection among them. As we are sending the asymptomatic migrants to 21-day home quarantine, the concept of community surveillance becomes very significant. Our Asha workers are also visiting the house to confirm if those in home quarantine have symptoms,” he added.

According to state government, over 16 lakh migrants have returned to the state, most of them from highly Covid-infected states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

The second highest cases were reported from Noida (31), followed by Aligarh (21), 14 each in Fatehpur and Bulandshahr, 13 in Rampur, 12 each in Agra, Kaushambi and Deoria, 11 each in Moradabad, Bahraich and Varanasi, eight in Mainpuri, seven each in Ghazipur and Pratapgarh, six each in Mirzapur and Rae Bareli, five each in Gonda, Shravasti, Kasganj, Chandauli and Balrampur, four each in Hapur and Prayagraj, three each in Bijnor, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj and Bareilly, two each in Ghaziabad, Ambedkarnagar, Gorakhpur, Farrukhabad and Kushinagar.

Keeping in mind the need of more tests and being prepared in case of such outbreaks, the government on Tuesday announced establishing laboratory for the testing in all the 75 districts. At present, the state has 27 Covid testing labs and more than 1.82 lakh samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, five more Covid patients died – one each in Meerut, Firozabad, Varanasi, Jalaun and Basti – taking the death toll to 123. So far, 2,918 patients have been discharged and 1,885 active cases.

The state now has 19 districts where more than 50 cases have been reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd