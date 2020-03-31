Uttar Pradesh: Grim uptick, COVID-19 cases near 100

Stranded migrant workers undergo thermal scanning as they arrive at a government shelter home in Lucknow on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Stranded migrant workers undergo thermal scanning as they arrive at a government shelter home in Lucknow on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

IN THE highest spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh so far, 24 new COVID-19 positive patients were reported in the last 24 hours — including seven from Noida, 14 from Meerut and one each from Agra, Lucknow and Bulandshahr — taking the total number of coronavirus count in the state to 96 on Monday. Three more patients — two from Noida and one from Agra — also recovered fully and were discharged on Monday. With this, 17 people have been discharged till date.

Noida continued to be the hotspot of coronavirus cases in the state with 38 cases. Among the new seven, cases were two children — a two-year-old and a five-year-old. Both were linked to the contacts of a fire safety firm in Noida that has reported the maximum number of infection — 25 till Monday as at least five of the seven new cases could be traced to it, officials said.

Till Monday, samples of 531 people were sent for testing with the results of 75 awaited.

In neighbouring Meerut, all the 14 new infected persons, including six women, had come in contact with the 50-year-old man from Amravati who reached the city to visit his in-law’s place on March 19 and tested positive on Saturday.

The first positive coronavirus case in Bulandshahr is a 30-year-old man who used to daily commute from Sikandarabad to Noida. He was admitted to the district hospital on Saturday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathing problem. “He tested positive on Sunday and has now been put in the institutional quarantine in Khurja. His eight family members have been placed under quarantine. The man told us that recently an auditor from Italy had come to his place of work. He likely got infected from the Italian visitor,” Chief Medical Officer (Bulandshahr) KN Tiwari said.

Bulandshahr District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the village from where the 30-year-old hails has been declared containment zone. “We are taking every possible measure to check the dissemination of the novel coronavirus infection in the region,” he said.

Following the fresh cases, 35 persons have been put under quarantine at Meerut and 28 in Ghaziabad.

The fresh case from Lucknow is the 73-year-old mother-in-law of the Lucknow resident doctor who was confirmed positive on March 12 after her return from Canada and was discharged from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) following her recovery on March 21. After her recovery, samples of her family members were taken and they were all found to be negative. On March 28, the sample of her mother-in-law was taken and she tested positive on Monday. The woman is admitted at Lucknow Command Hospital and her situation is reported to be stable. Another contact of the doctor is already admitted at KGMU and is under treatment.

Migrants sitting atop a bus as they leave from Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said the patient from the district is a 17-year-old man who returned from the United Kingdom, where he studies, on March 18. His contacts are being traced and his house has been sealed, said the DM.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari wrote to all the 75 DMs in the state to ensure that private hospitals and clinics in their districts are open as usual and there is proper availability of medicines.

“We are receiving complaints that some private hospitals either have closed or they are not attending to the patients. It is to be ensured that all the private hospitals remain open. Hold meetings with representatives of private hospitals and inform them that patients can be attended while maintaining social distancing. In case a hospital does not follow these instructions, action will be taken against them,” the Chief Secretary wrote.

