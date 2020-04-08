Covid-19 clusters in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be sealed till April 15

Uttar Pradesh government has sealed clusters in 15 districts which have emerged as coronavirus hotspots in the state. (Express photo/File) Uttar Pradesh government has sealed clusters in 15 districts which have emerged as coronavirus hotspots in the state. (Express photo/File)

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus through “community transmission”, the Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday decided to seal areas in 15 districts which have emerged as hotspots with more than six positive cases till April 15.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said, “So far we have decided to seal hotspots in these 15 districts, where in rest of the district normal lockdown would continue. Hotspots are places from where a cluster of coronavirus cases have been reported. These places would be sealed and only medical services and home delivery would be allowed in these areas.”

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said that the hotsports in these 15 districts would be identified by 5 pm today.

The 15 districts are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Sitapur, shamli, Meerut, Bulandhshahr, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Firozabad, Basti and Mahrajganj.

The move comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there is still uncertainty over the lifting of the lockdown since the number of coronavirus cases, especially those related to Tablighi Jamaat, has been on an upswing.

The entire country is under lockdown until April 14 for a period of 21 days, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off fire tender vehicles to be used for sanitisation purposes in at least 66 tehsils of the state, PTI reported.

“Almost 10 days back, the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) were told that if the fire tender vehicles are used for sanitisation purpose, then it will help to free the villages and cities from the infection. The modern fire tender is equipped with the latest technology, and they will be engaged in sanitisation works to get rid of coronavirus, Adityanath said.

-with agency inputs

