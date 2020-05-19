Uttar Pradesh: All quarantine centres to have oximeters for ‘early detection’

Migrants at a quarantine centre in Lucknow, Monday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Migrants at a quarantine centre in Lucknow, Monday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The state government has decided to install pulse oximeters at all its quarantine centers to detect people who have trouble in breathing as as early indication of Covid-19 patients.

This was decided at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday.

“The oxygen level in a person can be detected through a pulse oximeter. It is expected to assist in identification of primary level of people infected with coronavirus,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, adding that it is being implemented on an experimental basis.

The Chief Minister has also ordered to make pulse oximeters available to ASHA workers, auxiliary nurses, field workers etc, he added.

Expressing concern over coronavirus infected migrant workers entering the state, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that they are being vigilant and sending only the asymptomatic ones to home quarantine for 21 days. “The symptomatic ones are being tested and sent to hospitals based on their report. Our mohalla and gram nigrani samitis have been given the responsibility to ensure that those in home quarantine follow the rules. Our Asha workers are visiting the house where migrants are in home quarantine. So far, Asha worker have visited homes of more than 4.11 lakh migrants, out of which 446 were found symptomatic,” said Prasad.

On the use of Aarogya Setu app, Prasad said that 17,447 people have been called by the state control room based on alerts generated by the app. Among them, 109 people have been kept in quarantine and 18 of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

