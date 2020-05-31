Uttar Pradesh: Patients in new hotspots register better recovery rate

Several districts that have recently turned coronavirus hotspots owing to the return of migrant workers have taken fewer days than those by older hot spots in recovery of coronavirus positive patients. (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastava) Several districts that have recently turned coronavirus hotspots owing to the return of migrant workers have taken fewer days than those by older hot spots in recovery of coronavirus positive patients. (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

In some good news amid the coronavirus pandemic, several districts that have recently turned coronavirus hotspots owing to the return of migrant workers have taken fewer days than those by older hot spots in recovery of coronavirus positive patients.

The newest hotspot districts — including Barabanki, Bahraich, Sambhal and Gazipur — have reached a minimum of 70 per cent recovery rate within a month. Most positive cases in these districts have been linked to migrant workers. To reach the 70 per cent recovery rate, big cities such as Lucknow and Agra took more than two months.

Officials have attributed the turnaround in the newest hotspots to no comorbidity among migrant workers, young patients and relaxed guideline of the state government to discharge patients. In fact, at a webinar on 24 May, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that migrant workers had recovered faster as they worked hard and had the natural capacity to fight the virus.

For example, Barabanki had no active case till May 2. Now, of its total 152 positive cases, only 32 are active. This is despite the fact that it had recorded 95 cases in single day – all linked to returned migrant workers.

Barabanki District Magistrate (DM) Adarsh Singh told the Indian Express that almost 99 per cent of migrants, who had tested positive, were below the age of 60 and with no comorbidity.

A similar trend could have been witnessed in Sant Kabir Nagar district if testing centres were not taking too much time in providing the test results, said district Chief Medical Officer Har Govind Singh. Of the 79 positive cases in the district, 31 have been discharged.

“At least 15 more patients have completely recovered but we are waiting for their test result from the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur. If we talk about the time in which patients are recovering, the average in our district is around 13 days. It can be even lower if we get the reports in time,” said the CMO.

At present, a total of 2,068 interstate migrants have been tested positive in the state which has 2,837 active cases in total with 4,651 patients recovered.

The revised guidelines in the state have also helped in more recoveries. Now, only one negative report is enough to discharge a coronavirus positive patient. The sample confirming or denying discharge should be taken on the 12th day from the first test.

Earlier, it was mandatory for a patient to test negative twice consecutively for discharge.

The principal of Hind Institute of Medical Sciences, which is one of the two main Covid isolation facilities in Barabanki, said till date 115 migrants had been brought to the hospital and only 26 were remaining and the rest discharged.

Asked about medication provided to patients, he said that medicines given were mainly multivitamins to improve immunity. He said though patients in isolation did not need medical attention, doctors make two rounds a day to check on them.

12 more deaths

Showing a continuous increase in the Covid death toll, the state recorded 12 new deaths taking the total count to 213 by Saturday evening. The new deaths include three in Firozabad, two in Meerut and one each in Lucknow, Moradabad, Hapur, Siddharthnagar, Jhansi, Farrukhabad and Etah.

With an addition of 262 positive cases, the cumulative number ended at 7,701, and the number of active infection cases was recorded at 2,837 with at least 4,651 people discharged so far. With this, the recovery percentage in the state is now once again above 60 per cent. The mortality rate is now at 2.76 per cent.

Among the new cases, 43 are in Amethi. Sources said almost all of these cases can be connected to interstate migrants and people with interstate travel history. A total of 33 new patients have been admitted to an L-1 Hospital in Gauriganj and the rest to Radhey Shyam Satya Praksh Trauma Centre at Jagdishpur in Amethi. The rest of the new cases include 23 in Noida, 17 in Ghaziabad, 12 each in Kannauj and Moradabad, 11 each in Basti and Meerut, and 10 in Baghpat.

Meerut traders asked Meerut DM Anil Dhingra to lift restrictions like in other parts of the state. “We are not ready for compromise. Curbs will continue till May 31 and we will review the situation after we receive fresh guidelines from the state,” said Dhingra.

Traders complained that their business had gone for a toss.

“Financially, we are ruined due to extended lockdown. On one hand, the administration is not ready to give us respite, on the other, it has allowed a free run at fair price shops where no norms are being followed. We will wait till May 31 to decide our strategy,” said Naveen Gupta of Meerut Traders’ Association.

With Amit Sharma in Meerut

