Uttar Pradesh’s coronavirus death toll 201, state sixth highest in country

With four more coronavirus patients dying in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh has become the sixth highest Covid-19 mortality state in the country with 201 deaths. (File photo) With four more coronavirus patients dying in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh has become the sixth highest Covid-19 mortality state in the country with 201 deaths. (File photo)

Though the number of Covid-19 cases in UP is less than Rajasthan – 7,445 vis-a-vis 8,365 – it has surpassed its western neighbour in terms of death toll. Rajasthan till Friday had reported 184 deaths. The other five states with higher death toll than UP are Maharashtra (2,098), Gujarat (980), Delhi (398), Madhya Pradesh (334) and West Bengal (302).

The mortality rate of UP now stands at 2.7 per cent.

The latest deaths in UP were reported from Noida, Mathura, Ambedkar Nagar and Unnao.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 275 more cases with Kanpur reporting the most of them with 26. According to district officials, eight contacts – including a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — of a person earlier tested positive were found infected in Dipty Padav area. In Ishwariganj area, a woman migrant, who recently returned from Ahmedabad, tested positive. The rest of the cases were reported from Lal Bangla, Govind Nagar, Ghatampur, Laxmipurwa, Saket Nagar and Munshipurwa areas.

In Lucknow, 18 new cases were reported in Lucknow, including nine members of a family in the Sadar area. The remaining of the cases include 20 from Azamgarh, 15 from Aligarh, 14 from Noida, 12 each from Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar, 11 from Jaunpur and 10 each from Meerut and Moradabad.

Barabanki district, which emerged as a major hotspot with 104 interstate migrants reporting positive in just two days last week, confirmed the recovery of 43 more patients. At least 119 patients have been discharged and only 27 out of the total 147 have active infection.

Till now, 4,410 people have been discharged, bringing the number of active patients to 2,834.

On Friday, the state broke a record of samples collected for testing. As per the state health department bulletin, over 14,000 samples were collected since Thursday afternoon, which is well above the state target of 10,000 samples a day.

