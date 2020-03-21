Coronavirus: UP launches scheme to disburse Rs 1,000/month to daily wage workers

In Lucknow no Friday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) In Lucknow no Friday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The Uttar Pradesh government Saturday launched a new scheme for daily wage workers under which at least 20.37 lakh labourers will be given Rs 1,000 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer. The scheme was launched based on a report submitted by a high-level committee chaired by state finance minister Suresh Khanna.

There are at least 15 lakh daily wage earners in the state. The government has ordered the Urban Development Department to prepare a database in the next 15 days and open their accounts as well. The cost to finance the scheme is expected to be around Rs 203 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also ordered the immediate release of a month’s worth of food grain to about 1.67 crore people who have Antyodaya cards, MGNREGA cards, and also to construction workers and daily wage workers registered with the labour department. This includes 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice.

“Due to shut down of economic activities because of coronavirus, the decision has been taken to provide assistance to such daily wage earners who earn living for themselves and their families on daily basis”, an official statement said.

At least 20.37 lakh daily wage earners have been identified, of which it has come out that 5.97 lakh labourers do not have bank accounts. Thus, the government has asked the labour department to open their accounts as soon as possible and provide them assistance through “labour cess fund”.

“The money will be disburse to these people as a paid salary. Instructions have been given to clear all the dues of MGNREGA workers. Along with this, all the antyodaya card holders, MGNREGA card holders, construction workers registered with the labour department and daily workers, will be immediately given one-month-long food grains,” said the CM.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered the closure of metro services in the state from 6 am to 10 pm on March 22 (Sunday) in view of the ‘Janata Curfew’. All services of the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses will be halted as well. Even the bus services of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department will be stopped.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd