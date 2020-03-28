Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus count now 50, three more recover

A sanitation worker draws circles so that people maintain distance while buying vegetables in Varanasi on Friday. Anand Singh A sanitation worker draws circles so that people maintain distance while buying vegetables in Varanasi on Friday. Anand Singh

THE TOTAL number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 50 on Friday as seven new cases were confirmed – four in Noida, two in Ghaziabad and one in Agra. This was the highest jump of COVID-19 cases in a single day in the state.

Three more persons were declared “recovered” and were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of recovery in the state to 14.

No death linked to coronavirus has been reported in the state.

State Health Department officials said that four of the fresh cases are linked to one Noida firm where a British National had visited for an audit earlier this month. This week, two employees of the same firm had earlier tested positive. Till Friday evening, Noida had 18 cases, the highest in UP, while Ghaziabad has five cases.

“A woman (55) and her daughter-in-law (33) were found positive of coronavirus. The source of infection for the women can be traced to the firm where a British national had earlier visited. The third positive patient is also an employee of the same firm,” said CMO (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Dr Anurag Bhargava.

The two women are residents of Noida Sector 137 and one of their family members works in the same firm, where two persons got infected. According to officials, the one member allegedly acted as a carrier as his sample were deemed negative. The 36-year-old resident in Greater Noida works in the company and allegedly was in direct contact with the British traveller who stayed in Noida for three days.

According to health department officials, the fresh confirmed case in Agra is a woman who had recently returned from the UK on March 17 and was tested after she complained of fever. The woman was already in isolation. More than 40 other samples from the district were tested on Friday, including the parents of a 22-year-old man who was confirmed positive on Thursday. All these samples were confirmed to be negative but the persons are still under isolation.

Among the two fresh Ghaziabad cases, one had travelled to Dubai recently. “The other patient came into contact with officials in the Noida firm through which five other cases have come up. Both have been admitted in the isolation wards and will be receiving treatments,” said Narendra Gupta, CMO Ghaziabad.

Of the total 50 cases, 10 were reported from Agra, eight from Lucknow, five from Ghaziabad, two from Pilibhit, and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Shamli and Baghpat. Those recovered and discharged include seven from Agra, two patients from Ghaziabad, four from Noida and one from Lucknow.

Meanwhile, in a statement, state Directorate of Health Service said that with the increasing number of coronavirus cases is state, the health department plans to make Level-1 COVID-Hospitals operational in all 75 districts of the state at the earliest.

A training session by master trainers from all 75 districts was conducted on Friday through video-conferencing by the health department, World Health Organisation, Tennessee State University and the King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Prof Ramakant from pulmonary medicine department of KGMU conducted a special session on assisted ventilation of serious patients.

Earlier in the day, 59 samples were tested at the KGMU and all of them were confirmed to be negative. At KGMU, a corona control room has been established in front of the Chief Medical Superintendent’s (CMS) office following a decision taken at the KGMU task force meeting. The 24X7 control room has been established to provide all required information related to coronavirus. The control room can be reached at: Mobile: 9415007710, landline: 0522-2257352, 0522-2258880

