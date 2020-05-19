Uttar Pradesh: As coronavirus cases surge, government links it to more tests

Uttar Pradesh has reported a sudden boost has been reported in the number of coronavirus cases per week with 1,032 cases since last Monday. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh has reported a sudden boost has been reported in the number of coronavirus cases per week with 1,032 cases since last Monday. (File photo)

As the Covid-19 spread in Uttar Pradesh reached 11th week on Monday, creating concern among the authorities a sudden boost has been reported in the number of cases per week with 1,032 cases reported since last Monday. Out of these, 703 cases have been reported in just last four days.

When compared to the last seven weeks — from May 5 to May 11 — the state recorded 807 cases, and between April 26 and May 4 it added 780 cases. Before that 802 cases were added from April 21 to April 27, and 626 cases between April and April 20. In the April 7-April 13 week, 250 cases were added, while before that in March 31-April 6 week, 212 cases were reported.

While the senior health officials suggested that the increasing number of cases might be the result of increased number of samples tested on a daily basis, the state has managed to keep the number of active cases below 1800 since the last 11 days with as much as 1,025 patients were discharged in the last one week following their recovery.

According to Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, while there were just around 200-250 samples tested daily around a month ago, the state capacity of daily testing has crossed 6,000 by Monday. “On Sunday, we tested 6,247 samples.

“It shows that we tested more than 6,000 samples on a daily avarage for the last few days. This included 512 pools, out of which 46 were positive,” said Prasad.

With an increase of 146 new cases since Sunday evening, the state has recorded 4,605 positive cases till date and 2,783 of them have been discharged from hospitals.

Bringing the mortality rate at 2.56 percent, 118 persons have died so far, including six deaths reported in the last 24 hours. These six deaths include three in Sant Kabir Nagar, two in Varanasi and one in Kushinagar.

Another concern for the authorities is the shifting of the outbreak epicenters. While the top five affected districts — Agra, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow and Noida — contributing to more than 44 per cent of the total cases, are showing clear sign of easing, districts like Saharanpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Hapur, Bulandshar, Aligarh, Rampur, Sambhal, Basti, Rae Bareli and Mathura are the newer hotspots with all having more than 50 positive cases till date.

Among the fresh cases, highest 15 were reported from Balrampur, followed by nine each in Kaushambi and Varanasi, eight in Amethi, seven each in Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur and Sambhal, six each in Agra, Rampur, Bahraich and Gorakhpur, five each in Aligarh and Farrukhabad, four each in Ghaziabad, Shamli and Jaunpur, three each in Mirzapur and Firozabad, two each in Meerut, Basti, Mathura, Gonda, Maharajganj, Azamgarh, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, and one each in Kasganj, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, Siddharthnagar, Rae Bareli, Hapur and Kanpur Nagar.

