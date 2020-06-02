Uttar Pradesh: 296 cases, 5 more deaths in 24 hours

Railway officials assist a passenger of a special train for Mumbai from Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Railway officials assist a passenger of a special train for Mumbai from Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 8,361 by Monday evening, with an addition of 296 cases in the past 24 hours. For the second consecutive day, Noida recorded the highest number of cases in UP at 27, taking the number of active cases there to 194 — the highest in the state.

Five more deaths were reported — two in Meerut, one each in Noida, Lucknow and Aligarh. With this, the death toll has reached 222. The state recovery rate, meanwhile, has risen to 60.16 per cent with 5,030 of the total patients discharged and 3,109 active cases.

Among rest of the cases 24 each were reported in Sant Kabir Nagar and Gorakhpur.

Most of the new cases in Sant Kabir Nagar are inter-state migrants and their close contacts. Most of those who tested positive in Gorakhpur had returned from cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

