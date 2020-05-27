Eight more die of Covid in UP: With 33 cases, Amethi’s case tally jumps by 70%

With 229 new cases, including 33 in Amethi, the cumulative number of coronarvirus positive patients reached 6,724 in the state on Tuesday. (File photo) With 229 new cases, including 33 in Amethi, the cumulative number of coronarvirus positive patients reached 6,724 in the state on Tuesday. (File photo)

With 229 new cases, including 33 in Amethi, the cumulative number of coronarvirus positive patients reached 6,724 in the state on Tuesday. Until Monday, Amethi had 47 Covid cases and recorded a 70 per cent jump, or 33 cases, the following day. The state also recorded eight deaths – two in Aligarh, and one each in Firozabad, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkarnagar and Chitrakoot – taking the death toll to 177.

Of the fresh cases, at least 62 were linked to interstate migrant workers. So far, 1,725 migrants have been infected .

According to a statement issued by the state health department, 3,824 (around 57 per cent of the total) patients have been discharged, resulting in 2,723 active cases. Under the state health department surveillance programme, there are 12,054 areas -3,031 hotspot containment zones and 9,023 non-hotspot areas. More than 72.45 lakh houses with more than 3.53 crore population have been tracked.

Earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the testing capacity was increasing and 7,725 samples, including 865 pool specimens, were tested on Monday. Of the pool samples, 775 were with five samples each and the rest with ten samples each.

Based on Arogya Setu app, so far 35,932 people have been contacted and 96 of them were coronavirus positive.

Other than Amethi, 15 of the fresh cases were reported from Azamgarh; 13 from Ayodhya; 10 each from Meerut, Hapur and Ambedkarnagar; eight each from Lucknow, Firozabad, Siddharthnagar and Prayagraj; seven each from Agra, Ghazipur, Deoria and Gorakhpur; six each from Sultanpur and Pratapgarh; five each from Ghaziabad, Maharajganj and Kanpur Dehat; four each from Muzaffarnagar, Noida and Kanpur Nagar; three each from Bhadohi, Etawah, Rampur, Basti and Rae Bareli; two each from Barabanki, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Fatehpur and Kannauj; and one each from Kushinagar, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Chandauli, Mainpuri, Ballia, Sambhal, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Varanasi and Saharanpur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd