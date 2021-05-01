US to restrict travel from India starting May 4 over surging Covid cases

The White House waited on the CDC recommendation before moving to restrict travel noting that the US already requires negative tests and quarantines for all international travellers. (AP Photo)

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden’s administration made the determination on the advice of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India,” she said.

With 3,86,452 new cases, India now has reported more than 187 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry on Friday also reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 2,08,330. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but its unclear by how much.

